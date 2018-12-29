news, story, article

By Morkporkpor Anku, GNA



Agbozume (V/R), Dec. 29, GNA - Ms Abla Dzifa Gomashie, the Chief Executive Officer of Values For Life (VFL-Ghana), a Non Governmental Organisation, has said all hands ought to be on board in the attainment of the Sustainable Development Goal 4 and 8.

She called on stakeholders in both the public and private sectors to support the fulfilment of the provision of decent work for all citizens.

Ms Gomashie was speaking at the Skills Development and Reading Clinic event organised by VFL-Ghana for 250 participants at Agbozume in the Keta South Municipality of the Volta Region.

She said the programme is a strategic event to help men, women, youth and children to acquire for themselves decent work, to earn a living and become responsible citizens.

The Former Tourism Minister said SDG 4; pertaining to provision of quality education encompasses both formal and informal sectors, hence the two-part events, skill development and the reading clinic.

She urged participants to pay attention to these areas and help provide support for both.

Ms Gomashie, who is also Mama Dzramedo of Aflao, said she was in pursuit to fulfil the mission of VFL-Ghana.

She said it is essential for the current generation to understand the complexities of the modern world and the increasing need to acquire critical skills that would enable them to survive in a competitive environment.

The CEO said it is also important to prepare today's children for tomorrow's daunting task.

She said VFL-Ghana has worked assiduously partnering with key agencies, institutions to create programmes aimed at improving the lives of the youth and children.

She said some of the partners for these social interventions were the American Embassy in Accra and the Ghana Culture Forum.

"The tentacle of our programmes are spread wide, it embraces as mentioned, the children and the youth and women and men,” Ms Gomashie said.

On the reading clinic, he said the three-day event involved in e-reading programmes and learning from their teachers, thereby sharpening their reading skills aimed at better preparing them for the competitive world.

She said in the area of skill development, the participants had training in Batik, Tie and Dye, Basket Weaving and Soap Making and in Bead Making, where they prepared jewellery, ornaments.

Since its inception, VFL-Ghana has been holding these interventions annually but this year it was held twice due to the high demand. The first one was in Avoeme in August and the second one in Agbozume in October.

