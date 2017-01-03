The Very Reverend Dr. Emanuel Asare-Kusi, Circuit Superintendent of the Adweso Methodist Church, has called on every Ghanaian to give strong backing to the in-coming political administration to enable it to effectively carry through its socio-economic development agenda

By Edmund Quaynor, GNA

Koforidua, Jan 03, GNA - The Very Reverend Dr. Emanuel Asare-Kusi, Circuit Superintendent of the Adweso Methodist Church, has called on every Ghanaian to give strong backing to the in-coming political administration to enable it to effectively carry through its socio-economic development agenda.

He said all should find space to support President-elect, Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo and his team to succeed.

This, he indicated, demanded renewed sense of patriotism, hard work and unity of purpose among the people.

The Very Rev Dr. Asare-Kusi said this in his New Year message to the nation.

He pointed out that all stood to gain, if the political leadership governed rightly and successfully delivered on its election campaign promises.

That was why all must stand solidly behind the government and accept to pull together to make things happened.

The Superintendent Minister applauded President John Dramani Mahama for doing his part to bring progress.

He rallied Christians to remain unwavering in their faith and continue to give hope to everybody.

GNA