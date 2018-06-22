By Amadu Kamil Sanah, GNA Accra, June 22, GNA - Mr Mustapha Sanah, Executive Chairman of Northern Ghana Aid (NOGAID), has urged the U.S. government to support the Northern Development Authority (NDA) to succeed in implementing policies and programmes that will reduce poverty in the three regions of the north. He said the government's inauguration of the Board of the NDA was a step forward

Accra, June 22, GNA - Mr Mustapha Sanah, Executive Chairman of Northern Ghana Aid (NOGAID), has urged the U.S. government to support the Northern Development Authority (NDA) to succeed in implementing policies and programmes that will reduce poverty in the three regions of the north.

He said the government's inauguration of the Board of the NDA was a step forward in revitalising the stalled Northern development processes after the challenges of Savanna Development Authority (SADA).

Mr Sanah was speaking at a farewell meeting with Mr Robert Jackson, U.S. Ambassador to Ghana, who is ending his duty tour to Ghana.

He said "the special status of the North in Ghana's development process should be recognized in the government development strategy," adding that the NDA must enjoy a special attention in the budgetary allocation made by government, as well as from the donor community.

Mr Sanah expressed confidence in the Board of NDA, indicating that civil society organisations shall continue to play an active role in realising a better North for sustainable development.

He also commended Ambassador Jackson for his bold stances against corruption and child trafficking in Ghana, saying, "we enjoyed a good working relationship together during your stay and we shall remember your boldness against corruption and child trafficking, child abuse among others.”

Mr Jackson in his remarks assured NOGAID of U.S. continued support for Ghana, especially the North, in the areas of health, electricity and governance.

He said 12 CHPS compounds funded by the US government would be completed by the end of this year in the Northern Region.

Mr Jackson also mentioned the rewiring of the Tamale market project among others.

He pointed out the Embassy's interest in looking at the ‘Not Educated Apprenticeship Training concept’ in creating jobs for the youth in Tamale.

Present at the meeting were Ms Joy Searcie, Director of Democracy, Rights and Governance at United States Agency for International Development and officials of NOGAID.

