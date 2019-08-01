news, story, article

By Dennis Peprah, GNA

Sunyani, Aug. 1, GNA – The Sunyani West District Assembly is supporting tricycle riders who use their machines to carry passengers in the District to form associations, though the practice is illegal under the country’s Road Traffic Regulations.

Section 128 of the Road Traffic Regulations Act states that, “The Licensing Authority shall not register a motor cycle or tricycle to carry a fare paying passenger”.

Thus, the use of the tricycles in carrying fare-paying passengers which has become quite prevalent, breaches Section 128 of the Road Traffic Regulations 2012, (LI 2180).

Mr Martin Obeng, the Sunyani West District Chief Executive, said activities of the riders have become very important due to the economic value it has on the society.

He said it was only necessary to encourage the riders to form associations so that their operations could be monitored and regulated effectively.

Speaking at a media interaction organised jointly by the Sunyani Municipal and Sunyani West District Assemblies, Mr Obeng said the use of the tricycle is very common in Chiraa and other parts of the Bono Region.

He said its usage was making a significant impact on the socio-economic livelihoods of people in rural and deprived areas in the country, hence the need to regularise it.

Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Sunyani Municipal Chief Executive, said that the Assembly would not permit the operations of the riders in the Sunyani Township.

She said if permitted, the riders would cause great nuisance, create congestion that would affect traffic flow and disturb the peace of the town.

GNA