Sunyani, Jan 26, GNA –The Sunyani Traditional Council has rejected the nomination of Mr. Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh as the Regional Minister designate for the Brong-Ahafo Region for allegedly misconducting and disrespecting the council.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday in Sunyani, Oboaman Bofotia Boa-Amponsem II, the Kurontirehene stated that Mr Asomah-Cheremeh “does not respect” Nana Bosoma Asor Nkrawiri II, the Paramount Chief of Sunyani and the entire members of the Council.

Clad in ‘kuntunkuni’ (mourning black cloth) with the members around him in same costume to signify the seriousness of the issue, Oboaman Boa-Amponsem said they were not happy with the Regional Minister designate because “we cannot cope with him in the Sunyani Traditional area”.

He explained that Mr Asomah-Cheremeh around October 2015, as the Regional Chair of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) stated on air that “the jurisdiction of the Sunyanimanhene is subject to many questions that made his authority undefined and limited”.

The Kurontirehene said “we called him to come and explain that statement but he refused and that meant disrespect to us”.

Explaining the reasons to justify the Council’s rejection of Mr. Asomah-Cheremeh, Oboaman Boa-Amponsem said on October 12, 2015 the Regional Minister designate wrote to the Council in justification of his refusal to attend to their call that it was not an offence because it did not breach any provision of the 1992 republican constitution of Ghana.

The Kurontirehene implied the action of Mr. Asomah-Cheremeh, a lawyer by profession was an incitement of the residents of the Sunyani Traditional area to disregard the authority of the Council and also the entire Ghanaian citizenry against traditional authorities in Ghana.

Oboaman Boa-Amposem stressed that “the Council cannot prevent him from functioning as the Regional Minister but he cannot work with us in the traditional area”.

He said however, that “since government cannot ensure any meaningful and holistic socio-economic development of the populace without the involvement and cooperation of traditional authorities, our doors are not closed if the NPP Council of elders and anybody can have a way to intervene for the impasse to be resolved, we are ever ready”.

