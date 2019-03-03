news, story, article

Abesim, (B/A), Mar. 03, GNA - Lions Club International, the largest social service club around the world at the weekend, presented a Charter to the Sunyani SunCity Lions Club to make it internationally recognized.

With the Charter, the about 20 members of the Sunyani Suncity Lions Club was inducted and are full members of the Lions Club International, an organisation, which has more than 1.7 million members across 200 countries around the globe.

Lion Dr Kwaku Mensah Bonsu, the District Governor-Elect, District 418-Ghana, presented the Charter to the Suncity Club's President, Lion Dr Gabriel Gbiel Bernakuu, and performed the induction ceremony for the members at a ceremony held at Abesim near Sunyani.

Lion Dr Bonsu presented specially designed pins to the newly inducted members and charged them to wear the pins wherever they go.

He told them that the pins served as the emblem of the Lions Club International and all members were required to wear them.

Lion Dr Bonsu congratulated the members and entreated them not to absent themselves from meetings and all activities as they have now become a one family with common goals and aspirations.

He said high moral values, personal responsibility, love and care for the distressed and vulnerable in society remained the hallmark of the club and advised the members to cherish and love each other.

Lion Dr Bonsu said the club would not tolerate any form of indiscipline among members and asked them to live above reproach and make the club attractive to woo more people to join.

Lion Dr Bernakuu on behalf of the other members thanked the club, for accepting and giving them the recognition to become members of the Club.

He stressed his determination to ensure that the club's numerical strength increased in the Brong-Ahafo Region and advised other members to support and make membership mobilization a priority.

