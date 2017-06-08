By Dennis Peprah/Daniel A Ashietey, GNA Sunyani, June 8, GNA - Residents in Sunyani have appealed to the police to facilitate speedy prosecution of suspects to end the emerging recurrence of instant justice being meted out to innocent citizens. In a random interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) the residents observed that it required thorough investigations and impartial prosecution of suspe

Sunyani, June 8, GNA - Residents in Sunyani have appealed to the police to facilitate speedy prosecution of suspects to end the emerging recurrence of instant justice being meted out to innocent citizens.

In a random interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) the residents observed that it required thorough investigations and impartial prosecution of suspects for the police to win and maintain public confidence.

That notwithstanding, the residents condemned especially the gruesome murder of the late Captain Maxwell Adam Mahama, describing the late army officer's murder as barbaric.

Mr Evans Adu Boahen, a Tutor said "proper investigations must be conducted to bring the perpetrators to face the full rigours of the law".

"There should not be any room whereby the citizenry will lose confidence and trust in the police because that will be dangerous for all of us", he added.

This is very dangerous in a peaceful nation of ours" he added.

Madam Victoria Asantiwaah, a National Service Personnel expressed discomfort because of the uncontrolled recurrence of instant justice meted out to innocent people in the country as they lived in fear and panic.

She urged government to adequately resource the police and strengthen it to enable the service to perform well.

Mr Mark Boadi Mensah, a banker noted that the state of lawlessness in the country could partly be attributed to unfairness and level of unprofessionalism exhibited by some police personnel.

He said the stipulated six month training period for the passing out of police personnel was not enough saying the service required high sense of discipline, loyalty and professionalism.

The police service must not be seen as a venture to acquire wealth and power but to protect people's life and property, Mr Mensah added.

