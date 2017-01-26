By Dennis Peprah, GNA Sunyani, Jan 26, GNA – A section of the general public in the Sunyani Municipality on Tuesday received the nomination of Mr. Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh, as the Brong-Ahafo Regional Minister designate with joy and applause. Others, however questioned the human relations of Mr. Asomah-Cheremeh, a lawyer by profession who is also the Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party.

They told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in a random interview in Sunyani that without peace development could not be attained, and the region needed a minister who could unite the people.

“His nomination as a Regional Minister is good because he is not a Member of Parliament and will have ample time to work effectively”, Mr. Raphael Godlove Ahenu, the Chief Executive Officer of the Global Media Foundation (GLOMEF) told the GNA.

Mr. Ahenu was of the view that as an indigene, the President’s nominee was abreast with the region’s socio-economic challenges, especially in the area of agriculture and poor road network linking farm gates.

Some other interviewees who spoke on condition of anonymity expressed discomfort about what they described as “the bad human relations” of the Regional Minister designate.

They alleged that the partisan political stance exhibited by Mr Asomah-Cheremeh had scored him low marks especially among traditional rulers in the region.

Mr. Mathew Abeaba Abereriya, the Brong-Ahafo Industrial Relations Officer of the Teachers and Educational Workers Union of Ghana (TEWU) attested that the President’s nominee was capable of handling the job.

He observed that his critics had no justifiable basis until they producedconcrete and empirical evidence to substantiate their allegations.

