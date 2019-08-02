news, story, article

By Yussif Ibrahim, GNA

Brofoyedu (Ash), Aug. 02, GNA – Christian students on the campuses of various tertiary institutions across the country have been counseled to strive to be different and eschew the numerous ills that abound on university campuses.

Professor Samuel Afrane, President of the Christian Service University (CSU) in Kumasi, who gave the advice underlined the need for Christian students to stand firm in the face of tantalizing temptations to succumb to wayward lifestyles.

He said doing this would be the surest way to be able to portray the good values upheld by the Christian faith and this would embolden them to serve as good ambassadors of Christ and win more souls for His Kingdom.

Addressing the 24th National Campus Community Congress of the Deeper Life Bible Church held at Brofoyedu in the Atwima Kwanwoma District, Professor Afrane reminded the congress participants of the persecution and mockery that they would be subjected to as Christians and charged them to remain resolute in serving the Lord.

The five-day congress dubbed “Excelsior 2019” is under the theme “Equipping Intellectuals to Reach Utmost Height”.

About 5,000 tertiary students of the Church are attending the annual event which seeks to shape their lives as Christians and also take the gospel to their various campuses.

According to him, other students may live worldly lifestyles that could be enticing but these were only vanity and advised them to be focused on their studies.

Such people, he said, were on the path of destruction and urged them to shun their company.

He entreated the congress participants to live above reproach and vigorously pursue the objective of being in the university, saying that, “God was honored when His children excelled in their endeavors”.

Pastor Edward Duodu, the National Overseer of the Church, encouraged them not to be ashamed of sharing the gospel with their fellow students on campus.

“If you call yourself a Christian and fail to win souls for Christ, your Christianity is in vain”, he told the large gathering and urged them to step up evangelism on their various campuses.

He reminded them that they were potential leaders of the country, hence it was important to purge themselves of corrupt and unpatriotic practices, at their young ages for the benefit of the entire nation in the future.

GNA