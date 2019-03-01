news, story, article

By Kwabia Owusu-Mensah, GNA

Kumasi, March 1, GNA – Advocates of Social Intervention Ghana (ASIG), a civil society organisation, dedicated to the promotion of social justice in the country, has called on the government to intensify efforts at strengthening Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET).

This, they believe would help to provide self- employable skills to the youth.

It said government should do well to provide the needed support to erase the negative perception that technical-vocational education and training were for the dull-witted.

A petition signed by Mr Emmanuel Arthur, Chief Executive Officer of ASIG and forwarded to the office of the Minister of Education, and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Kumasi, said it was time government placed much emphasis on technical education.

It listed government’s 2016 election campaign promises achieved so far in the educational sector and the areas that needed improvement as well as suggestions that would help uplift education, improve infrastructure, governance and performance in schools.

According to the petition, the government should prioritise technical and vocational education and provide the needed support to attract the youth to enrol and train to acquire skills that would make them employable.

It praised the government for the introduction and implementation of the free senior high school policy, urging the government to pass a law to give it a legal backing.

Restoration of the teacher-trainee allowances, the recruitment of more teachers, and the introduction of the double-track system to absorb more students to benefit from the free SHS policy, also received high marks.

According to the petition, the abolition of the utility bills paid by students, restoration of the book and research allowances for lecturers and the continuation of the policy to convert polytechnics into technical universities were also laudable.

It suggested to the government to endeavour to complete the E-blocks started by the previous government to help accommodate the increasing number of SHS students.

The petition also urged the government to work with proprietors of private senior high schools to find a way on how they could contribute to ensure the successful implementation of the new educational policy.

It further urged the government to intensify efforts at promoting Science, Technology, Engineering and mathematics Education (STEM), at all levels of education to enable pupils and students appreciate the importance of science and technology in development.

ASIG, again appealed to the government to redouble efforts at establishing a research fund to promote research and innovation in the country.

