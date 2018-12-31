news, story, article

Tema, Dec. 31, GNA - Reverend Doctor Professor Frimpong Manso, General Superintendent, Assemblies of God Ghana, has cautioned the media against tarnishing the image of the murdered head pastor of Central Assemblies of God at Tema Community Four.

The late Rev Dr David Nabegmado was on Sunday morning allegedly stabbed multiple times by Francis Nabegmado, his nephew, in the church office where he was preparing his sermon.

Rev Dr Prof Manso said “it is immoral, wrong, painful and destructive to destroy somebody’s hard earned character, when the children, the wife, the family and the church are mourning”.

He further stressed that “the media should grow and desist from such character”.

He gave the caution on Monday when he, together with other pastors of the Church, paid a visit to the family of the deceased pastor.

The General Superintendent said, “I could verify that the late pastor would nerver and had never consulted or engaged in occultism as he was born, bred and trained very well. David was never one of the false prophets, nor a charlatan”

He wondered why the media would choose to broadcast and share the voice recording of a ‘murderer”caught in the act when his claims were yet to be verified.

Rev Dr Prof Manso added that, “I can verify that David has never and would never consult any occult so when people are giving this news when we are sad, and when we have that pain, when we are grieving, you are inflicting wound and insults”.

According to him, the media were not only trying to destroy the image of the slain pastor but rather the name of the Church by publishing the said confessions without it being authenticated.

He advised the general public to take their security seriously by ensuring that dangerous and deadly weapons including knives, pens and pins were not smuggled to their houses.

He thanked the Police for their swift respond and promised that the church would cooperate with officials to get to the end of the issue.

Meanwhile, Deputy Police Superintendent of Police (DSP) Joseph Benefo Darkwah, Tema Police Regional Public Affairs Officer, told the media that investigations were ongoing adding that the suspect would be arraigned before court within time.

