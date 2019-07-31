news, story, article

By Iddi Yire/Jacqueline Appiagyei, GNA

Accra, July 31, GNA - The Secondi Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly (STMA) is to institute a media award for outstanding work in reporting important issues on public infrastructure projects.

Mr Isaac Aidoo, the Development Policy Officer/CoST Manager, STMA, said the media and civil society plays a crucial role in ensuring transparency in the execution of projects.

He said as part of efforts to ensure transparency in execution of projects, the STMA would develop and launch an Information Platform for Public Infrastructure (IPPI) portal and also build capacity of the media, Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), private sector and community champions to monitor and report on infrastructure projects.

Mr Aidoo said this on Tuesday during a presentation at a Stakeholders’ Roundtable on Revitalizing Infrastructure Investments in Ghana.

The workshop, which was organised by the Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition (GACC) in collaboration with CoST Africa, was to identify and discuss the benefits of improved infrastructure governance, through strengthened transparency and accountability of infrastructure investment.

The Infrastructure Transparency Initiative (CoST) is the leading global initiative, improving transparency and accountability in public infrastructure.

The CoST works with government, industry and civil society to promote the disclosure, validation and interpretation of data from infrastructure projects.

On the relevance of Infrastructure Transparency to the STMA, Mr Aidoo said the STMA joined the CoST to enhance open government commitments and furthering infrastructure transparency.

He recalled that in February 2019 CoST Board approved STMA’s membership and the Assembly made its public announcement on March 13 2019 in Sekondi; adding that STMA also joined the Open Government Partnership (OGP) Subnational Pilot Programme.

He said OGP is a global partnership of reformers from government and civil society making government more transparent, participatory, and accountable so it serves citizens and not the other way around.

Mr Aidoo said the CoST approach to implementing the OGP principles of transparency, technology and innovation, citizen participation and accountability was based on four core features: disclosure, assurance, multi-stakeholder working and social accountability.

Mr Eugene Boakye Antwi, a Deputy Minister of Works and Housing, called for a more open public debate about infrastructure funding.

He said Ghanaians are ready to engage in more meaningful ways with government on the levels they want their infrastructure to attain.

Mr Daniel Yao Domelevo, the Auditor-General, said reports of auditing conducted by his outfit on roads infrastructure in the country indicates that they were below international standards.

Mrs Beauty Emefa Narteh, the Executive Secretary, GACC, said one could not talk about anti-corruption without mentioning transparency, integrity and value for money.

“That is why we have always been pushing for CoST to be in Ghana, not because it is a panacea to the solution of anti-corruption but we believe that it can make some additional impact on the works that we are doing,” she said.

Mr Gilbert Sendugwa, Senior Regional Manager, CoST Africa, said infrastructure was the heart of the economy of every nation; adding that, Africa was lacking in infrastructural development.

Professor George Ofori, Vice Chairman, CoST International Board, said transparency was key for the attainment of the “Ghana Beyond Aid” agenda of the government.

