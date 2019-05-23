news, story, article

By Lawrencia Esi Annan/Eshun Famiyeh, GNA

Takoradi, May 23. GNA - The Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Chief Executive, Mr Anthony Kobina Kurentsir Sam has commissioned the Kokompe bus terminal project in the business district of Takoradi.

The project under the Ghana Urban management pilot programme was completed about two years ago Mr Sam said the project was in fulfillment of an appeal made by the people of Kokompe to the government for the facility to ease movement.

He said the facility was also to ease the congestion at the Kokompe garages.

The MCE said a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed with the transport unions, of which they were expected to pay levies, maintain the facility and provide proper sanitary conditions and that failure to do so would result in the abrogation of the contract.

The bus terminal which is spacious to accommodate many vehicles also has a modern toilet facility and seating area for passengers to rest while waiting for vehicles.

He stressed that all drivers moving from Takoradi should make the new terminal their last stop and those moving from Kokompe their first point of call, adding that the GPRTU should put in place regulations to deal with drivers who failed to adhere to the new arrangements.

The MCE advised the commuters to endeavour to board vehicles at the terminal in order to retrieve their lost valuables or baggage.

The administrator for the Takoradi Sub-metro Mr. Frank K. Yeboah said the facility would be managed by three partners, the Assembly, Ghana Garages Association and GPRTU and that the GPRTU would be in charge of sanitation of which the assembly has provided about 10 litter bins.

He said the assembly would however be in-charge of security and have therefore employed a security man for the station and provided street lights.

Mr Yeboah indicated that the management of Kokompe bus terminal was to ensure that people patronised the facility and to also tow broken down vehicles on the terminal to pave way for others to use the place.

He pointed out that traders could also take advantage of the place to boost their businesses since it could also serve as a ready market.

Members of the Ghana Garages Association, Takoradi chapter appealed to the assembly to create additional outlets to ensure easy movement of vehicles.

They pledged to make maximum use of the facility.

