By Regina Benneh/ Eugene Ohemeng, GNA



Sunyani, March. 03, GNA - The Sunyani Municipal Assembly has unveiled a statue of Nana Bosoma Aso Nkrawri II, the paramount chief of Sunyani Traditional Area built at an undisclosed cost in his honour in Sunyani.

The about six-feet statue, was unveiled together with another one of an Elephant, which symbolised the history behind the name Sunyani, a corrupted pronunciation of ‘Sonodwae’, meaning a place where elephants were being butchered.

Nana Nkrawri’s statue is located in a roundabout in the middle of the Sunyani township and the elephant is positioned in another roundabout just after the Sunyani Technical University (STU) towards the centre of the town to portray the town’s uniqueness to visitors.

Mr. Evans Opoku-Bobie, the out-going Brong- Ahafo Regional Minister (RM) and the RM designate for the newly-created Ahafo Region, unveiling the sculpture, advised the citizenry to cultivate the culture of maintenance to prevent the fast deterioration and destruction of monuments and landmarks in the society for the benefit of future generations.

Mr. Opoku-Bobie praised and described Nana Nkrawri as a man of peace and development since it was during his 38 years reign that brought about peace, unity and progress in the traditional area.

He, therefore, urged residents to sustain the prevailing peaceful and live co-existence to promote rapid socio-economic development of the Municipality.

Mrs. Evelyn Ama Kumi-Richardson, the out-going Sunyani Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) and the RM designate for the Bono Region earlier said the Assembly honoured Nana Nkrawri in that regard to eulogise and congratulate him on peaceful his reign and the numerous achievements he made during his reign.

GNA