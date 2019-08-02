news, story, article

Takoradi, August 01, GNA - Mr. Isaac Aidoo, coST Manager for the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly (STMA), has stated that coST is the leading global initiative that could help promote best values for governments, private sector and communities in public infrastructure development.

He said it was imperative to train stakeholders to understand, identify and disseminate relevant information concerning open governance, infrastructure development and social accountability.

Mr Aidoo said this at a day’s capacity building workshop organized by the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly in collaboration with coST Africa Regional Secretariat in Takoradi.

The workshop, attended by the media, civic societies, NGOs, private sectors and some association was to among others help promote coST in STMA ,ensure effective transparency infrastructure planning and delivery as well as promote social accountability .

Mr Aidoo said the workshop would also to help coST to achieve its aims under the open government project as well as prevent corruption, and misuse of public funds.

He said STMA joined coST in February this year, to enhance Open Government Partnership (OGP) commitments, infrastructure transparency and better accountability.

Mr. Gilbert Sendugwa, senior Regional Manager for coST Africa, said the global partnership reforms initiative would help governments and civil society organizations to ensure participatory and accountable ways of serving the citizens.

He explained that coST being one of the pilot subnational Programmes was to check transparency and accountability in public infrastructure development.

Mrs Olive Kabatwairwe, Regional manager for coST Africa said the media had a major role to play in the implementation of coST and urged them to play their roles effectively to ensure transparency and accountability.

She said STMA was selected to be the first subnational for coST partnership in the country and needed strong support from all stakeholders.

She, in this regard, advised the media to endeavour to cross-check and verify their facts before publication on any infrastructure development issue.

The Participants expressed their delight and pledged to strongly support the projects and Programmes of coST.

