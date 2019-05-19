news, story, article

By Kodjo Adams, GNA

Accra, May 19, GNA - St Kizito Catholic Church, Nima at the weekend donated assorted medical items to the Nima Government Clinic in Accra to support health care delivery.

The items are; digital omeron machines, plastic chairs, boxes of surgical gloves, boxes of examination gloves, boxes of hand sanitisers, boxes of cotton wool, packs of toilet roll, liquid soaps and sweeping brushes.

The Church also cleaned-up the premises of the hospital.

Reverend Father Ernest Dugah, the Parish Priest of the Church, presenting the items, said the donation was part of the Church’s 75th anniversary activities to respond to the needs of the hospital.

Rev Fr Dugah said the gesture was the beginning of cordial relationship with the hospital in the years ahead.

He advised the hospital authorities to put the items to effective use for the patients who visited the hospital to benefit from them.

Dr George Ahorlu, the Medical Director, Nima Government Clinic commended the Church for the gesture and appealed to other philanthropists to emulate the Church by supporting the Clinic.

He said the items would help greatly in providing the people in the community with quality health care delivery.

Mr Francis Baffoe-Ashun, the Chairman of the Anniversary Committee said the Church had held activities including; health walk, and would be organising a blood donation and registration of National Health Insurance Scheme on May 26, and Night in St Kizito Village on May 31 in the Church premises.

He said the anniversary would be climaxed with the host of Most Reverend John Bonaventure Kwofie, the newly installed Metropolitan Arch-bishop of Accra on June 1 and a thanksgiving mass on June 2, with confirmation of candidates, award of distinguished parishners and a durbar of tribal groups.

In attendance for the donation were executives of the Parish Pastoral Council of the Church, Planning committee of the anniversary, the Parish Youth Council and members of the Church.

GNA