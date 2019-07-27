news, story, article

By Hafsa Obeng, GNA

Accra, July 27, GNA – St John Ambulance in commemoration of its 82nd anniversary, has dedicated the celebration to First Aid in Mental Health.

In this regard, the first aid organisation in collaboration with the Medical and Surgical Skills Institute (MSSI) of the West African College of Physicians and Surgeon, Korle bu, has organized a Continuous Professional Education for staff.

The effort was to sharpen their skills in identifying people with mental health challenges and the first aid to give them before sending them to a definite care facility.

Dr Kwame Apedzi, the Chief Executive, said the Ministry of Health has outlined 44 priority areas for concentration by all agencies under the Ministry of Health.

He said investment on staff development and emergency medical services were part of the priority areas and St John Ambulance would continue to abide by the direction of the Ministry of Health to achieve Universal Health Coverage.

He urged staff to join the crusade of educating the public about the procedures to be employed in assisting people with mental health challenges before sending them to a care facility.

Mr Apedzi said the Mental Health Authority could not do it alone, hence the need for all staff to help educate the public.

Dr Rita Appiah- Danquah, a Clinical Psychologist at, Korle bu Teaching Hospital, said there is the need for everybody to understand the behaviour of people with mental health challenges.

She urged the staff to educate the public and listen to people with mental challenges and not to judge them because of their behaviour and their appearance.

Mr Emmanuel Addo Charwetey, Coordinator of Programmes, said the MSSI is happy to be associated with St John Ambulance as their main objective was to train healthcare professionals in modern healthcare techniques and technology.

Participants, including staff and volunteers from Accra, Dawu, Tema and Kpong, were taken through group work and were assessed accordingly.

They were also taken through St John International policies to maintain the quality of services delivery and to earn the trust of clients as a hallmark of St John Ambulance family worldwide.

Some of the policies included; Child Protection, Whistle Blowers, Health and Safety, Anti-fraud, Anti-bribery, Anti-Corruption, Privacy and Data Protection, and Equality and Diversity policies among others.

St John Ghana pledged support for these policies and guidelines in Africa Regional conference held in Zambia.

Other programmes lined up for the celebration include blood donations and health talk, across the country.

GNA