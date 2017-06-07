By Samuel Akumatey, GNA Ho, June 7, GNA - Mr Sulley Abukari, Ho Branch Manager of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), has said it is untrue that the Scheme was short-changing pensioners. He said the annuity factor which did not exceed 60 per cent was calculated on a pension right of 2.5 per cent per year for the first 15 years of contribution and a 1.125 per cent for every

Ho, June 7, GNA - Mr Sulley Abukari, Ho Branch Manager of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), has said it is untrue that the Scheme was short-changing pensioners.

He said the annuity factor which did not exceed 60 per cent was calculated on a pension right of 2.5 per cent per year for the first 15 years of contribution and a 1.125 per cent for every additional year until retirement.

Madam Harriet Amponsah, Industrial Relations Officer for the Volta Regional Chapter of the Health Services Workers Union (HSWU), had alleged that SSNIT, citing an “annuity factor” was deducting 41.9 per cent from pensioners’ salary illegally.

She said some pensioners of the Heath Service who confronted SSNIT on the issue had their data recomputed and reimbursed.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Mr Bukari said benefits were subject to salaries earned with inflation being factored in the computations among others.

He said the Scheme is a “risk-puller” which depended on inter-generational support and must be solvent and sustained at all times.

Mr Bukari said more is needed to be done in the area of public sensitization and appealed to contributors and the general public not to hesitate to visit any of the Scheme’s offices whenever they needed clarification.

