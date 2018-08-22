Accra, Aug. 22, GNA - The Management of the Volta River Authority (VRA) says it has received communication from SONABEL, the power utility of Burkina Faso, of plans to commence the spillage of water from the Bagre Dam. A statement issued in Accra by Management of VRA said this was due to the amount of inflows into the catchment area of the Dam. It said the planned spillage would start between Au

Accra, Aug. 22, GNA - The Management of the Volta River Authority (VRA) says it has received communication from SONABEL, the power utility of Burkina Faso, of plans to commence the spillage of water from the Bagre Dam.



A statement issued in Accra by Management of VRA said this was due to the amount of inflows into the catchment area of the Dam.

It said the planned spillage would start between August 25 to 30, 2018, if the current rate of rise continues and is expected to cause the White Volta to swell and most likely occupy its normal flood plains.

It accordingly urged all stakeholders, residents, opinion leaders, security agencies, Chiefs, and people in the areas around the White Volta to take note of the flood alert and take the necessary precautionary measures to avoid being adversely affected by the impending spillage from the Bagre Dam.

GNA