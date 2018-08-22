By Robert Anane, GNA Accra, Aug. 22, GNA - The Eid celebration yesterday was marked in different ways in Ghana. Whilst some spent the day visiting places such as beaches and malls, others joined family and friends for merry making and prayers. The Ghana News Agency came across a gathering of celebrants, roasting slaughtered sheep on erected poles in a unique way that is not commonly seen. The

The sheep, slaughtered and numbering about twelve, had each been opened up and stretched on erected poles in a form of a square, measuring about ten feet on all sides, with a big fire in the middle.

Baba Tunde Alhassan, one of the celebrants, explained that, the spectacle was being done in several other parts of the country to celebrate the occasion.

He said after the blood of the sheep had been drained as custom demanded, the carcass was strewn across boards to be roasted for several hours, after which it was shared and consumed by family and friends.

