Accra, Jan. 20, GNA - The Special Mothers Project, an association of mothers with children who have cerebral palsy on Friday donated GH¢500 to the Madina Demonstration Unit School.

The donation is a symbolic gesture to kick start a fund raising campaign to upgrade the school and to encourage mothers with children with cerebral palsy to patronise the services of the School.

Cerebral palsy is a neurological disorder that affects the movement and sometimes speech of children and is the number one cause of disability in children.

Mrs Hannah Awadzi, Initiator of the Special Mothers Project, who presented the money to the Headmistress, said many parents with children who have cerebral palsy struggle to take care of the children in homes as many of the early childhood development centres or crèches rejected them.

“These children face rejection or discrimination in our society; many parents are forced to hide these children. Meanwhile government has launched the inclusive education policy, which among others say that there should be zero rejection for children with special needs.

“Children with cerebral palsy are not useless; we have our own Farida Bedwei, as an example of a Ghanaian lady with cerebral palsy who has achieved a lot,” she added.

The Unit school is part of government efforts to help integrate children with special need who are capable into mainstream schools.

The Special Mothers project has adopted the School to help upgrade it to a standard where parents will feel comfortable sending their children with cerebral palsy, Mrs Awadzi said.

Ms Christine Quartey, Headmistress, said the money would be put to good use.

Expressing gratitude to the Special Mothers Project, she called on other organisations to support the unit to serve as an encouragement to parents to special needs children.

GNA