news, story, article

By Emelia B. Addae, GNA



Akyem Achiase (E/R) Aug. 01, GNA - The 14th edition of the four-day “Ex-Tiger’s Path 2019” tri-service training exercise has ended with Southern Command of the Ghana Armed Forces emerging the winners.

The Central Command and the Northern Command took the second and third positions respectively.

Ordinary Seaman Grand Naomi from the Navy Command was adjudged the best female participant.

The exercise, which started on July 23 to 26, 2019 entailed marksmanship, marshalling drill, rescue in navigation, first aid in the Jungle setting, endurance and inter-service cooperation.

This year’s event drew six teams from the Central Command, Air Force, Northern Command, Southern Command, Navy Command and the Support Services Brigade Group.

Mr Dominic Nitiwul, the Minister of Defence, speaking at the close of the exercise, congratulated the participants for their excellent performance during the exercise.

The media houses, that were present at the event including the Ghana News Agency, TV3, TV Africa, Vision ‘1’ FM, Offie FM at Akim Oda were awarded with certificates of participation.

The Tiger’s Path was instituted in 1991 under the command of the then Commandant of the Military Academy and Training School (MATS), Brigadier General Lawrence Appah and Lieutenant Colonel Augustine Peter Blay, the former Chief of the Defence Staff. It commenced in 1993 and is held biennially.

GNA