He said the arrangements to have the late Paramount Chief buried in May this year without recourse to known traditional procedures had the potential to threaten the peace in the area.

Torgbui Adamah III, who is also Markorsor of the Somey Traditional Area, said the Amu and the Hor royal gates were not against the burial or funeral of the late Paramount Chief, but were only seeking that the right processes were followed as custom and tradition demanded to ensure peace and unity in the traditional area.

Torgbui Adamah III told journalists that he as the successor to the late Chief was the one to preside over the organisation of the funeral and not anybody else, adding that attempts to by pass him and give the authority to another person would amount to a set up of a parallel government in the traditional area with the potential to threaten the peace.

The late Makorsor Hor II died on September 24, 2012, and yet to be buried because of rival claims to the throne.

