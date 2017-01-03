The Centre for Moral Education, a non-profit organization, is urging society to do more to support the genuinely poor and the vulnerable

By Kwabia Owusu-Mensah GNA

Kumasi, Jan 03, GNA – The Centre for Moral Education, a non-profit organization, is urging society to do more to support the genuinely poor and the vulnerable.

Mr. Opoku-Agyeman Prempeh, its President, said it was important to identify those in real need for assistance.

Making the call through the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Kumasi, he complained about the situation where support from charity organizations and philanthropists during festive occasions often went to the wrong people.

He spoke of instances, where gifts were given to widows by some individuals and institutions, every Christmas season and said although the spirit behind the gesture was good, it should be noted that not every widow was poor.

Mr. Opoku-Agyeman said there were many out there, who had lost their spouses and parents but “are economically okay”.

Such individuals, he indicated, did not need material aid from anybody to keep going.

It was therefore important to do thorough checks to establish those in real need to ensure that the intended purpose was not missed.

He made reference to the situation, where some sick people were unable to afford treatment – struggled to buy prescribed drugs and said they were those, “deserving of our generosity”.

Mr. Opoku-Agyeman encouraged the rich to demonstrate love to the poor, the sick and the need and help to bring a bit of comfort to them.

GNA