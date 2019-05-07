news, story, article

By Mohammed Balu, GNA

Bawiesebelle (UWR), May 7, GNA - The Member of Parliament (MP) for Sissala East, Mr Ridwan Abbas Dauda, has assured the people of Bawiesebelle Traditional Area of deployment of excommunication services to enhance their social and economic lives.

The assurance followed complaints by the Assembly Member for the area, Mr Bapagu Abdul Nashiru, about residents’ inability to talk via mobile phone which is badly affecting harmonious living among the people.

People of the area travel far and distant communities with wireless signals before they could access telephone services, particularly, during emergency situations.

The affected communities include; Bawiesebelle, Duu East and Komo where communication services are extremely difficult to access, and therefore denying the people of essential services that could have been enjoyed through simple mobile handsets.

The National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) Mobile Membership Renewal service allows NHIS members to check policy validity, NHIS medicines list, and benefit package and most importantly renew membership with the use of a mobile money wallet on any simple mobile phone, including; feature phones better known as 'yam phones' in a matter of minutes.

A team from Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications had in recent times visited the area to assess the situation.

The MP also told the people of Bawiesebelle that a CHIPs compound would be constructed in Komo to reduce the challenge of accessing health services.

