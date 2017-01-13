SIC Insurance Company has introduced a new product “SIC Life Education” to support more girls to pursue academic careers

By Edmund Quaynor, GNA

Koforidua, Jan 13, GNA – SIC Insurance Company has introduced a new product “SIC Life Education” to support more girls to pursue academic careers.

Parents would have to pay monthly premium GH¢ 20.00 for two years to qualify for a loan to pay for school fees of their children - from senior high school (SHS) through to the tertiary level.

The intervention is a fruit borne out of intense conversation between the company and 4-Ghana, an NGO which focuses on the development of the young people.

Mr. Kwaku Boateng Appiah, Executive Director of the Organization, broke the news at its annual Advisory Board meeting held in Koforidua.

He hailed the insurance company for coming out with the education “product” and said the benefits were going to be enormous.

Mr. Appiah told the meeting that under the Bill and Melinda Gate Project, which the NGO was implementing in the country, there was a component for empowering young girls, but said many of the beneficiaries across the nation, tended to drop out of school at the SHS level because of financial constraints.

Their parents had been finding it difficult to pay their fees and that was why it became necessary to approach the company to assist break down the barriers to enable the girl-child to live their academic dreams.

He urged parents to subscribe to the product to make it easier to raise money to fund the education of their children.

GNA