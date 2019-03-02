news, story, article

By Muniratu Adams Zanzeh



Accra, March 2, GNA - Sheikh Abdallah Sulaiman Yusif, a visiting Imam at the Two Thousand Limited Mosque at Adabraka has counselled parents to be responsible for their wards’ upbringing.

Sheikh Yusif who was speaking at the “Jumma Prayers,” said parents should be responsible for their wards and teach them about the principles of Islam as well as the ethics of Islam to enable them feel comfortable in the Muslim community. The Jumma Prayers was dedicated to the 62th Independence Day Celebration.

He explained that Islam was a way of loving each other as brothers and sisters and as well embracing the act of giving to the needy as a necessity.

He added that, there was more blessings in giving than in receiving and Allah had a special place for people who had added giving also known as “Zakat” as a way of life.

“Today, the Muslim youth has taken Islam for granted. They dress improperly, and refuse to go to the mosque to learn the teachings of the Prophet Mohammed (SAW),” he lamented.

He stressed that, “Democracy has turned the Muslim youth into chaos and has driven them to imitate unfamiliar ways of dressing and the delay of prayers due to social media.

He stressed that, the “Zongo Communities,” especially had eliminated the way of life of a Muslim and had adopted certain bad behaviours, which were not acceptable in the teachings of Islam.

Sheikh Yusif cited improper way of dressing, smoking, and prostitution as some of the bad habits the youth were being influenced with.

He warned the youth to desist from such behaviours in order to become respectable citizens in their communities.

He also asked parents to always keep an eye on their wards as well as put the fear of God in them in order to secure a better and respectable future for them.

“If your ward does don’t know how to pray, then he or she wasn’t brought up properly,” he added.

