Courtesy of Mobile Network Operator, Tigo, Ghana will join the rest of the world to usher in the New Year with live band music and spectacular fireworks and lights at the Junction Mall in Accra

Accra, Dec. 28, GNA - Courtesy of Mobile Network Operator, Tigo, Ghana will join the rest of the world to usher in the New Year with live band music and spectacular fireworks and lights at the Junction Mall in Accra.

A statement issued by Gifty Bingley, Director, Corporate Communications and Social Responsibility, Tigo- Ghana, in Accra said the event, which will start at 1900 hours on New Year’s Eve, will see thrilling performances from a number of gospel artistes including Obaapa Christy and Cwesi Oteng.

The countdown to midnight will see spectacular fireworks and lights display and then Shatta Wale will usher in the New Year with thrilling performances from his hit songs.

The event is open to the public and will also have food vendors on hand to serve revellers.

GNA