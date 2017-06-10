By Afedzi Abdullah, GNA Apam (C/R), June 10, GNA - The Sustainable Fisheries Management Project (SFMP) has kicked-off the celebration of this year’s World Day Against Child Labour (WDACL) with an inter-school quiz competition at Apam. Three Junior High Schools (JHS) from the Gomoa West District of the Central Region participated in the competition, which was aimed at testing the knowledge of t

Apam (C/R), June 10, GNA - The Sustainable Fisheries Management Project (SFMP) has kicked-off the celebration of this year’s World Day Against Child Labour (WDACL) with an inter-school quiz competition at Apam.

Three Junior High Schools (JHS) from the Gomoa West District of the Central Region participated in the competition, which was aimed at testing the knowledge of the students on Child Labour and Trafficking (CLaT) issues.

They were Apam D/A JHS, Akyemfo D/A JHS and Dago D/A JHS.

Mr Dickson Kwame Adeborna, CLaT Adviser at The Netherlands Development Organisation (SNV), said SFMP was focusing on education, sensitisation and behavioral change programmes for school children to deepen their knowledge on CLaT issues.

He explained that the quiz was a way of sensitising the youth, who were the future leaders and the prime victims of CLaT activities to get them to understand the effects of the act and how they could help to eliminate CLaT from their communities.

Mr Bismark Baisie Nkum, the District Chief Executive(DCE)expressed worry over the prevalent of CLaT in fishing communities within the Region, which he said had resulted in child marriage and prostitution.

The menace, he noted had also created many health related problems among children and called on stakeholders to intensify their efforts to reduce it.

Mr Nkum said the assembly would continue to partner stakeholders to curb the menace and encouraged the public to report act of CLaT to the Police for the necessary action to be taken against the perpetrators.

Mr Abraham Asare of the Development Action Association, one of the implementing partners of the SFMP, said when children were engaged on the awareness of CLaT issues, they would be bold to resist when pushed into it.

He said dealing with CLaT issues had been challenging due to the country’s customs but insisted that conscious efforts must be made to distinguish between child labour to enable stakholders deal with it appropriately.

He said it was imperative for parents to be made aware that it was illegal to use their school going children in hard labour.

Mr Asare advised parents and guardians especially those from the fishing communities to send their children to school.

Mr Emmanuel Awuah, Gomoa West District Secretary of the Ghana National Association of Teachers said CLaT issues had adverse effect on the education of the country and called on the authorities to take steps to eliminate it from the society.

Akyemfo D/A JHS emerged the overall winner of the quiz followed by Apam D/A JHS while Dago D/A JHS came third.

The celebration would be climaxed with a a grand durbar on Tuesday June 13 at Apam on the theme: “Eliminating Child Labour and Trafficking in our vulnerable communities: Our duty.”

The Day was launched by the International Labour Organisation on June 12, 2002 as part of the global advocacy to highlight the plight of children in hard labour.

