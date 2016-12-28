Se Eye Woba Anka (SEWA) Foundation, a Non-governmental Organisation spearheading the campaign to rescue victims of and to end modern day slavery, has called for stakeholder involvement in rescuing enslaved Ghanaians in the Gulf States of Kuwait and Saudi Arabia

By Christabel Addo, GNA

Accra, Dec. 28, GNA - Se Eye Woba Anka (SEWA) Foundation, a Non-governmental Organisation spearheading the campaign to rescue victims of and to end modern day slavery, has called for stakeholder involvement in rescuing enslaved Ghanaians in the Gulf States of Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.

Dr Tina Pipkin, who is a Psychologist and SEWA Foundation’s Director for International Human Trafficking, at a media interaction in Accra on Wednesday, described the conditions of trafficked Ghanaian girls in the two gulf countries as very bad and horrifying.

She said the unsuspecting victims were lured by perpetrators of the crime who often pose as agents, promise better jobs and good education, but they end up being abused by their slave masters and forced into prostitution, raped, beaten and made to work under dehumanising conditions.

Although a lot of collaborative efforts were ongoing between the Governments of Ghana, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia to rescue these trafficked victims, there must be a national shelter where they could receive both counselling, treatment, police protection as well as proper restoration.

Dr Pipkin said the SEWA Foundation, with support from the government of Kuwait, this year rescue and repatriated six girls, who are currently residing in safe homes with some good Samaritans who had offered to help in their restoration.

She said although the Government of Kuwait has agreed not to issue any working visas to Ghanaian immigrants, the perpetrators of the crime now channel their activities through Saudi Arabia, where most of the victims are sold into slavery, with just a few reaching their intended destination.

She said the Foundation needed to raise more funding for the project, and called for massive stakeholder involvement and support in exposing perpetrators of the heinous crime, to curb human trafficking in Ghana.

Mr Jones Owusu Yeboah, the National Coordinator of the SEWA Foundation, said following continuous media publications of cases of transnational trafficking and abuse of Ghanaians, a three-member team was constituted and charged with the responsibility of a one month working visit to Kuwait in December 2015, to obtain firsthand information on the situation on the ground and to come up with ways to curb the situation.

He said the team found out that there were still hundreds of Ghanaians girls stranded in Kuwait, most of them hiding in rooms in a town called Mahboula, after running away from their employers who used to molest them, while many more were residing in a government shelter built for protection and support for the victims.

Mr Yeboah said the Foundation, together with its partners including the Association of Ghanaian Residence in Kuwait (AGRIK) were able to rescue more than sixty-eight human trafficking victims and stranded migrants from the Gulf Region between 2014 and 2015.

He said the situation was real and required a collaborative approach to urgently resolve it and called for intensified media scrutiny of the activities and operations of foreign immigrants who pose as businessmen and women in order to expose these human traffickers.

GNA