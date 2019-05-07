news, story, article

Accra, May 7, GNA - Madam María Fernanda Espinosa Garcés, the President of the Seventy-third Session of the United Nations General Assembly, will be in Ghana on an official visit from May 8 to 11.

A statement issued and signed by Madam Cynthia Parh, an official at the United Nation Information Centre, said the visit seeks to strengthen political support and cooperation with the UN General Assembly.

It noted that while in Ghana, Madam Espinosa would hold bilateral meetings with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Professor Aaron Mike Ocquaye, the Speaker of Parliament and the Leadership of Parliament

Others are Madam Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, the High-Level Ministerial Committee on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), representatives of civil society and UN officials.

The statement said Madam Espinosa would also pay a courtesy call on the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II in Manhyia, Kumasi.

Ms Espinosa’s visit, the statement said, would highlight Ghana’s leadership role and support for the implementation of the 2030 Agenda and emphasize the importance of strengthening the multilateral system as the best option for responding to global crises and challenges.

The statement said Ms Espinosa would address the role of parliaments in building political will for the implementation of global commitments crucial for effective responses to climate change, maintenance of peace and security, the changing world of work and strengthening of social protection systems, and reducing inequalities to achieve the SDGs.

It said Madam Espinosa would use the opportunity to also acknowledge the support of Ghana to the Office of the President of the General Assembly.

The theme of the current session of the United Nations General Assembly is “Making the UN Relevant to All; Global Leadership and shared Responsibilities for Peaceful, Equitable and Sustainable Societies.”

It said the key approach for the presidency of Madam Espinos was to ensure that the UN was inclusive and relevant to all.

Madam Espinosa according to the statement was expected to visit historical sites including the Cape-Castle and the Kumasi Cultural Centre.

GNA