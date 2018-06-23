By Jerry Azanduna, GNA Tempane (U/E), June 23, GNA - Seven contestants including the constituency chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) are seeking to become District Chief Executive (DCE) for the newly created Tempane District. The Tempane District was carved from the Garu-Tempane District as part of strengthening and deepening the decentralization process in the country. The contestants w

Tempane (U/E), June 23, GNA - Seven contestants including the constituency chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) are seeking to become District Chief Executive (DCE) for the newly created Tempane District.

The Tempane District was carved from the Garu-Tempane District as part of strengthening and deepening the decentralization process in the country.

The contestants who are mainly members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) include Mr Anabida Issaka, a teacher, Mr Paul Abugri Azumah, the Tempane Constituency Chairman, Mr Patrick Seidu, and Mr Hanson Awudu, Retired Educationists, the rest are Mr Inusah Sally, Assembly member, Mr Cletus Abugri and Alhaji Bansi, a Broadcast Journalist.

Mr Emmanuel Avoka Asore District Chief Executive for Garu, who doubles as the Acting Chief Executive for the Tempane District, said this in an interview with Ghana News Agency at Garu in the Upper East Region

He said the party executives and other stakeholders have put in stringent measures to select a hardworking person to champion the course of development in the area

Mr Asore said efforts were being made to select the right person to spearhead the development of the Tempane area and to promote unity to enrich the socio-economic lives of the people.

He said the NPP government was committed to providing the citizenry with quality leadership, to offer good services through the provision of quality development projects for the benefit of the citizenry in that constituency.

Mr Asore said among these good services were the qualities His Excellency President Akuffo-Addo was exhibiting by the good policies he put in place to reduce poverty and bring about quality livelihoods to the people in the country.

He cited the Planting for food and jobs, the One village-one dam, the Nation Builders’ Crops and the Free Senior High School programmes among others as efforts being made to reduce hardships and improve on the living standards of the people.

Mr Asore urged the contestants and the people to remain calm as the leadership was putting things in place to select the right person to come and assist them in the development of the area.

Mr Sampson Asaana, Presiding Member elect for the Assembly, gave the assurance to cooperate with whoever among the seven aspirants is chosen to lead the Assembly.

He urged members of the assembly to unite and put party politics aside.

