By Patrick Obeng, GNA Accra, Oct. 22, GNA - Mrs Rebecca Akufo Addo, the First Lady, has called on students to attend to their studies with seriousness so that they would achieve their future aspirations and contribute to national development. She said for students to achieve academic success, there is the need for them to desist from all forms of negative tendencies and focus on their education.

By Patrick Obeng, GNA



Accra, Oct. 22, GNA - Mrs Rebecca Akufo Addo, the First Lady, has called on students to attend to their studies with seriousness so that they would achieve their future aspirations and contribute to national development.

She said for students to achieve academic success, there is the need for them to desist from all forms of negative tendencies and focus on their education.

Mr Akufo Addo was speaking in an address read for her at the commissioning of projects undertaken by Noble John Watson Otumfuo, a former student of the Burma Camp Services Primary and Junior High School, at Burma Camp.

The GH¢400,000.00 project included an ICT laboratory, basketball and volleyball courts and children’s playground.

Mrs Akufo Addo commended Noble Otumfuo for single-handedly providing the school with such an edifice.

She urged other past students to emulate the shining example of Noble Otumfuo by contributing generously to their alma mater.

Mrs Ernestina Nyarko, Headmistress of the school, said despite the success story of the school it still faced with numerous challenges that required urgent attention.

She commended Noble Otumfuo, teaching and non-teaching staff for their selfless sacrifices in moulding the students into responsible and future leaders.

Noble Otumfuo, a member of the 1978 Year Group, said he undertook the project as a way of giving back to society.

He said he has supported many institutions including the Ghana Armed Forces and that he would continue to assist the school which had made him what he is today.

GNA