Akwatia (E/R) Aug 23, GNA - Mr Yaw Osafo-Maafo, the Senior Minister, has donated items worth millions of cedis to children at the Good Shepherd Development Outreach, an orphanage at Akwatia in the Eastern Region.

The items donated included; small size plastic chairs, bags of rice, gallons of oil, soft drinks, stationery, clothing and detergents.

Presenting the items, Mr Osafo-Maafo lauded the mother of the home for her commitment to taking care of the orphans.

He said sacrificing to care for orphans was part of the contribution to the nation's development and urged individuals to donate to orphanages across the country.

The Senior Minister pledged 20 bags of cement to help in the construction of a storey building the orphanage was putting up.

Ms Philomena Asantewaa Agyei, the founder of the orphanage expressed her gratitude to the Senior Minister and said, the items would help to cater for the children.

Ms Agyei said, the home was established in January 2008 with the aim of contributing to the welfare of Ghanaian children especially orphans and has a population of 30 children comprising 17 boys and 13 girls.

Two of the children are at the Senior High School, while the rest are at Kindergarten, Primary and Junior High Schools.

Ms Agyei said the orphanage was currently housed in a rented premises and the chief of Akwatia, Osabarima Kofi Boateng III, had donated six acres of land to the home where a storey building was under construction for the home.

