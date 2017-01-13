SEND-Ghana, a non-governmental organization has challenged Ghanaians to track the implementation of budget allocation by Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) in their localities.

By Isaac Newton Tetteh, GNA

Ashaiman, Jan 13, GNA - SEND-Ghana, a non-governmental organization has challenged Ghanaians to track the implementation of budget allocation by Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) in their localities.

Mrs Harriet Nuamah Agyemang, Programme Officer of SEND-Ghana, who gave the challenge said it was about time citizens took keen interest in the implementation of developmental projects budgeted for by the various MMDAs.

Mrs Agyemang explained that by so doing, officials of the assemblies who have the mandate to develop the districts would leave up to expectation and perform effectively and efficiently.

She made the call on Wednesday in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at the sidelines of a day’s seminar on budget implementation for stakeholders at Ashaiman.

She said it was therefore imperative to raise the literacy awareness of the citizens to fully empower them to participate in the preparation of the districts’ budgets and its implementation.

The SEND-Ghana Programme Officer added that her outfit therefore organized the seminar, which was targeted at two thematic areas, Health and Education, which were sensitive areas.

It was also to educate stakeholders on how budget allocations to those sectors were being implemented in Ashaiman.

She indicated that the SEND-GHANA outreach programme was a four –year project targeting 30 districts in four regions across the country and currently running in seven districts in the Greater Accra Region.

This project is being funded by the World Bank under the Global Partnership for Social Accountability.

Mr Michael Agyemang, Ashaiman Municipal Planning Officer in a presentation, educated participants on procedures to be followed in the preparation of MMDAs composite budget.

Mr Agyemang explained that a four-year Medium Term Development Plan(MTDP) was prepared, out of which an Annual Action Plan would be derived for implementation within one year.

He further outlined the various developmental projects the Ashaiman Municipal Assembly (ASHMA) had undertaken over the years some of which included, health posts, CHPS compound, school blocks, and police post.

He however added that ASHMA faced a number of challenges in the implementation of its budget which included inadequate funds, irregular cash flow, inadequate lands for development and poor attitude of some contractors.

Mr Agyemang appealed to participants to show much commitment in playing their role as responsible citizens to help the Assembly to bring the needed developments to their communities.

GNA