By Gideon D. Ebbah, GNA

Pesease (Ash), March 1, GNA - The Sekyere Kumawu District Assembly, the Ashanti Regional National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) and Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), have inaugurated fire volunteer corps for 23 communities in the Sekyere Kumawu District.

Numbering in excess of 600, they have already received training in the prevention and control of bush fires and how to identify and report bush fire offenders to the appropriate authorities.

Mr. Simon Osei-Mensah, the Ashanti Regional Minister, addressing them at the ceremony said the prevention of bush fire, was a collective responsibility of all citizens and urged community members especially, farmers to cooperate with the fire volunteers and the GNFS to promote safe and fire-free environment.

He urged the local authorities to arrest and prosecute people engaged in bush burnings that led to fire outbreaks and the resultant destruction of farms and property, to serve as a deterrent.

The Minister pledged his administration’s readiness to collaborate with the GNFS and Ghana Police Service, to beef up security across the Region.

Assistant Chief Fire Officer (ACFO) Joshua Nguah, the Ashanti Regional Fire Commander of the GNFS, said his outfit’s focus was to promote prevention and not outbreak of fires.

He said hunger, food insecurity and poverty, were the resultant effects of bush fires and therefore called on the farmers and public to cooperate with the GNFS and fire volunteers to help in its prevention.

Mr. Samuel Addai Agyekum, the DCE said 15 per cent of Ghana’s arable lands belonged to Kumawu traditional Council, which also played a significant role in contributing to the food needs of the nation.

“The move to establish the fire corps, is therefore a step in the right direction”, he added.

He also called on Fulani nomadic herdsmen, to stop invading and destroying farms in the area, urging the community leaders and members to cooperate with the fire volunteers in helping promote safe and fire-free environment for all.

Mr. Kwabena Senkyire, the Ashanti Regional NADMO Coordinator said the goal of forming the fire volunteer groups, was o facilitate consistent monitoring of on-farm fire- related cases to aid prevention.

Certificates of induction and other items such as cutlasses and boxes of mosquito coils were donated to the fire volunteers.

The ceremony attracted Chiefs and Elders of the Kumawu Traditional Area, the District Chief Executive (DCE) and the District Assembly Members, religious leaders, NADMO Officials among others.

