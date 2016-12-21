The Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Ghana, has called on Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President-Elect to seek the path of reconciliation in uniting the citizenry irrespective of political, religious or ethnic affiliation

Accra, Dec. 21, GNA – The Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Ghana, has called on Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President-Elect to seek the path of reconciliation in uniting the citizenry irrespective of political, religious or ethnic affiliation.



“The President-Elect and his able team of in-coming leadership must seek the path of reconciliation, beginning from this Yuletide period of celebrating the birth of Christ Jesus, the Prince of Peace.

“Such a noble initiative will largely promote and strengthen the desired peaceful co-existence, stability and effective cordial relationship the country requires for its sustainable growth and development,” the Church stated in a statement signed by the Right Reverend Dr. Seth Senyo Agidi, Moderator of the General Assembly.

The EP Church, Ghana, also wishes to congratulate Nana Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party for success in the December 7, General Election.

The Church also extends its appreciation to the Electoral Commission for organizing successful and peaceful polls. It also thanked the Security Agencies, National Peace Council, Election Monitoring and Observer Teams, the Media, Political Parties for a job well done.

The Church also acknowledged civil society organisations for effectively facilitating the organization of the elections by raising the bar of Ghana as a beacon of democracy among the community of nations.

The E.P. Church commended President John Dramani Mahama for his maturity and gallantry in conceding defeat, a move that averted a seemingly chaotic situation following the rising anxiety that characterized the delay in announcing outcome of the polls.

Similarly the Church expressed gratitude to the President-elect for his intervention in calling on members of the NPP to celebrate the Party’s victory with decency devoid of any form of hostility and destruction of lives and properties.

The EP Church, Ghana affirms its unflinching willingness either independently or through its umbrella body, the Christian Council of Ghana to collaborate with the in-coming NPP administration in promoting peace, justice and social welfare, especially of the underprivileged in the Ghanaian society.

