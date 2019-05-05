news, story, article

Accra, May 05, GNA - Brigadier General Johnson Kofi Akou-Adjei, the Sector North Commander of the United Nations Mission In South Sudan (UNMISS), has reminded the Ghanaian Battalion there to be focused and alert during their tour of duty.

He urged them to cultivate and nurture their information gathering skills to enable them to identify indicators of escalation of conflict or breach of the Revitalized Peace Agreement on Resolution of Conflict early enough to report to mitigate them.

Brig. Gen. Akou-Adjei said this when he visited the Battalion Headquarters in Bentiu, Unity State, as part of a familiarisation tour across his sector of responsibility.

This was in a statement issued to the Ghana News Agency by Sub-Lieutenant Ako Nai, the Press and Information Officer of the Ghanaian Battalion in South Sudan.

Addressing the challenges of the Battalion, he said the Mission Force Headquarters was aware of the situation and doing everything possible to tackle them.

However, the solutions might delay than expected due to budgetary constraints, he said, and commended the Battalion for laying out projections to address some of the challenges.

Brig. Gen Akou-Adjei, also the Senior National Representative of Ghana, held an all ranks durbar with the troops where he urged them to remain professional in their operations as they served as ambassadors of the nation.

He stated that the Mission is multinational and any misconduct, under the national colours, would bring disgrace to the national and urged the troops to uphold high standards of professionalism in all endeavours.

He encouraged the troops to take their In-mission training seriously to add up to their pre-operational training to make them confident, saying; "Confidence is the ability to discharge duties assigned".

Brig. Gen. Akou-Adjei advised the troops to be circumspect in their financial dealings and be mindful of Ponzi schemes.

The Sector North Commander, prior to the durbar, had visited the Temporary Operation Base of the Battalion in Leer County, where he interacted with the troops.

He also advised them to stay focused and work towards achieving the mandate of the Mission.

GNA