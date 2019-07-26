news, story, article

By Yaw Ansah, GNA

Accra, July 26, GNA – The International Women’s Congress of West-Central African Division of the Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) Church will take place from next week July 29 to August 4 at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology Kumasi.

Ahead of the conference, Mrs Heather Dawn Small, the world leader of the SDA Women’s Ministries Department, has arrived in Ghana to participate in the conference that will assemble women from 22 countries numbering over 4,000.

The conference on the theme, “Saved to serve,” would be addressed by the First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo.

The conference is held once in every five years to address varying issues on education, skills training, community empowerment and to inspire the women to be role models.

Dr Mrs Stella Agyenim-Boateng, the Women’s Ministries Director of Southern Ghana Union Conference of SDA Church briefing the media in Accra, said the gathering would serve as an avenue to discuss issues on education, skills training, community empowerment and to inspire women to be role models in their respective homes, careers and countries.

She indicated that the group would fast and pray for the development and prosperity of countries especially Ghana to thwart efforts of nation wreckers in the wake of recent attacks on Christians in the sub-region.

On inspiration, Dr Agyenim-Boateng said the opening ceremony of the conference would be used to outdoor the first ever all West African women writers devotional book of which the proceeds would be used to fund the education of young ladies.

Other activities, she listed as part of the congress includes intensive workshops on human development, breast cancer screening, community service activities such as donation to orphanages, clean up exercise in selected hospitals and markets.

Mrs Dawn Small said the SDA church developed a project called ‘Enditnow’ that was fighting against all forms of abuse to humanity through various activities.

