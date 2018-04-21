By Albert Futukpor Tamale, April 21, GNA - Scores of people hit the streets in Tamale on Saturday to express opposition to the military cooperation agreement signed between Ghana and the United States (US). They marched through the principal streets of the metropolis, carrying placards and later converged at the Jubilee Park, where they were addressed by mostly top ranking members of the opposit

Tamale, April 21, GNA - Scores of people hit the streets in Tamale on Saturday to express opposition to the military cooperation agreement signed between Ghana and the United States (US).

They marched through the principal streets of the metropolis, carrying placards and later converged at the Jubilee Park, where they were addressed by mostly top ranking members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The agreement has already been ratified by Parliament.

Mr. Haruna Iddrisu, the Minority Leader in Parliament, repeated that the deal was not in the interest of the nation.

That was why they – NDC Members of Parliament (MPs) decided not to have anything doing with and walked out of the House, when it brought there for ratification.

Mr. Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, General Secretary of the NDC, said “Ghana’s interest cannot be compromised” and that “the citizenry shall continue to defend the interest of the country no matter what it takes.”

