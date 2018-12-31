news, story, article

By Caleb Kuleke, GNA

Ho, Dec. 31 GNA - Mama Attrato II, Queen mother of Ho Dome has charged young people to desist from the use of illicit drugs in 2019 to keep their focus on the future.

“Drugs will never help you out of poverty, rather hard work, respect, determination and sense of purpose" she stated.

Mama Attrato said this when she shared her New Year message with Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Ho.

She said it was imperative for the youth to sit up and look for best opportunities to enhance their lots and prepare to address challenges of the world and desist from excessive drinking and abuse of drug.

Mama Attrato particularly cautioned young girls to stop demanding money from men, saying, it would only make them (girls) vulnerable and rob them of their future.

She urged girls who dropped out of school to go back to the classroom in 2019 and advised those not interested to acquire skills in dressmaking, hairdressing, bead making, soap and tie and dye production among others to prepare themselves for the future.

Mama Attrato also advised parents to pray and guide their children to become nation builders.

