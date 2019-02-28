news, story, article

By Abebe Dawuni, GNA



Yendi (N/R), Feb 28, GNA – Ya-Na Mahama Abukari II has enskinned Andani Yakubu Abdulai as the Yoo-Na of Savelugu (Paramount Chief of Savelugu) in the Northern Region.

Yoo-Naa Abdulai V, a 52-year-old Teacher, who is married to four women with 12 children, is the immediate past Regent of Dagbon, and now occupies the skin, which is one of the skins that serve as preludes to become the Overlord of the Dagbon Kingdom in future.

The enskinment ceremony, which took place at the Gbewaa Palace at Yendi on Thursday, was witnessed by Mr Kofi Dzamesi, Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Mr Salifu Saeed, Northern Regional Minister, a number of chiefs of the Dagbon Kingdom and scores of people of the area.

Ya-Na Abukari II advised the new Yoo-Na to let patience prevail in his reign to ensure peace and unity in the Savelugu Traditional Area.

He gave large quantities of cola to all the chiefs, who were present during the enskinment to signify the successful enskinment of the new Yoo-Naa.

The new Yoo-Na is the first child of Ya-Na Yakubu Andani (II), and became Regent in 2006, when he (Ya-Na Yakubu Andani II) died in 2002.

GNA