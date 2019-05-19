news, story, article

By Iddi Yire, GNA

Tamale, May 18, GNA - The newly created Savannah Region is seeking collaboration with the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) to end child-exploitation.

Mr Salifu Adam Braimah, Savannah Regional Minister said such a collaboration would ensure a conducive atmosphere for the children, to enable them learn in peace.

Child exploitation refers to the use of children for someone else's advantage, gratification or profit often resulting in unjust, cruel and harmful treatment of the child.

These activities are to the detriment of the child's physical or mental health, education, moral or social-emotional development.

Mr Braimah said as a virgin Region, the Savannah Region looked forward to also collaborate with UNICEF to end open defecation in order to ensure good health for the populace.

Mr Braimah made the appeal during the "Future of Childhood in Ghana Conference" in Tamale.

The Conference on the theme “ForEveryChild, Every Right” was attended by more than one hundred school children drawn from the five regions of the North.

The event, which was organised by UNICEF in collaboration with the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, was held as part of activities marking the 30th Anniversary of the ratification of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC).

It would be recalled that three decades ago, Ghana led the rest of the world in championing the rights of the child by being the first country to ratify the Convention.

Mr Braimah said the Conference fitted the general saying "Catching them young".

"Our children are the most precious assets. They are and remain the future of our nation," he said.

Mr Braimah commended UNICEF for organising the programme.

The Regional Minister urged the children to take their studies seriously.

"Education is the leveller, that puts the farmer's son and the president's son together in the same classroom," Mr Braimah said.

Other personalities who attended the conference included; Madam Anne-Claire Dufay, UNICEF Representative in Ghana; Madam Cynthia Morrison, Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection and Mr Salifu Saeed, Northern Regional Minister.

The rest were; Madam Paulina Abayage, Upper East Regional; Mr Amidu Ishaq, Deputy Upper West Regional Minister and Dr Kojo Appiah-Kubi, Chair, Parliamentary Select Committee on Gender, Children and Social Protection.

GNA