news, story, article

By Albert Futukpor, GNA

Tamale, Aug 01, GNA – Savana Signatures, an Information and Communication Technology (ICT) for development non-governmental organization, has held an event to celebrate 10 years of its establishment and its contribution to the development of society.

The event saw the exhibition of some of the works of Savana Signatures in the areas of quality education, skills development, sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR) including maternal and child health, as well as the launch of a Sexual Health Education Plus (SHE+) App designed to engage, educate and inform young people about their SRHR needs.

Professor Nii Narku Quaynor, an Information Technology expert, who spoke during the event in Tamale on Thursday, underscored the importance of technology to society, calling for condemnation of internet and media shut-downs as they trampled on the right to free expression.

Professor Quaynor advocated for expansion of frontiers of freedom of expression to promote participation, which was important in democratic dispensation.

Mr Ogochukwu Nweke, Vice President, Synergies Institute Ghana, called on the youth to use the internet productively in the area of participatory governance to engage decision-makers on issues that affected their well-being and communities.

Mr Nweke also expressed need for the youth to use the internet to undertake research as well as promote their business activities to earn good income to cater for themselves and their families as well as contribute to the development of the nation.

In 2005, the Northern Information Network for Schools (NINS), a community-based organisation, was birthed at Savelugu in the Northern Region to form ICT clubs in basic schools to expose young people and their teachers to ICT education, which was still relatively new to the country’s educational system.

By 2009, a high interest and enthusiasm amongst beneficiaries of the trainings and potential for more impact in advancing ICTs and applying such innovations into other aspects of their lives saw NINS transition to Savana Signatures.

With the support of national and international donors, sponsors and partners, Savana Signatures has grown into a strong pillar of youth-led initiatives, advancing nouvelle and innovative ICT solutions to impact the lives of people in the country.

The organisation has so far worked in over 45 districts across five regions of the country, and it currently operates in three thematic areas including quality education, skills development, SRHR including maternal and child health.

Mr John Stephen Agbenyo, Executive Director of Savana Signatures expressed gratitude to all those, who had supported and believed in the organisation, over the years contributing to the development of society.

Some beneficiaries of the projects of Savana Signatures lauded the organisation for introducing ICT-led innovations into the education and health sectors, contributing to improved education outcomes as well as reducing maternal and child mortality in the country.

Professor, Seidu Al-hassan, Pro-Vice-Chancellor of University for Development Studies (UDS), who chaired the event, commended Savana Signatures for its exploits in the country, calling on other organisations to emulate its example to contribute to the development of the country.

Professor Al-hassan assured of the readiness of UDS to partner with Savana Signatures to use ICT in education to enhance opportunities for students.

GNA