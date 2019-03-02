news, story, article

By Albert Futukpor, GNA

Tamale, March 01, GNA - The Young Voices Forum, a Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR) knowledge sharing platform that enables young people learn and share knowledge on topical SRHR issues that affect their development, has been held.

The forum, which took place in Tamale, brought together young people and representatives of institutions working on human rights and reproductive health rights issues, to share knowledge and learn about issues bordering on Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) to promote responsible lifestyles.

The event, which is held on the last Thursday of every month, is an initiative of Savana Signatures to discuss topical issues that affect the development of young people in society.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mr Emmanuel Holortu, Northern Regional Coordinator of the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit of the Ghana Police Service expressed need for young people to be responsible, and conscious of threats in whatever they did to keep themselves safe.

DSP Mr Holortu said reporting of SGBV cases was increasing but many of such cases were not successfully prosecuted because relatives of survivors mostly declined to cooperate with prosecutions, a situation, which tended to embolden perpetrators to continue to commit such acts.

Mr Iddrisu Sanday, Northern Regional Director of Department of Children said girls, who advanced in age while still at basic schools, became targets for some unscrupulous male teachers, who sexually abused them.

Mr Iddrisu, therefore, expressed the need for parents to ensure that their children started school early and completed on time, which was also important in terms of getting jobs.

Ms Sherifa Awudu, who represented the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), called for enforcement of laws and swift prosecution of offenders of SGBV cases to give respite to survivors while deterring others from committing such acts.

Some of the young people, who participated in the forum, expressed need for the media to be sensitive to survivors of SGBV and report in a manner that did not stigmatize them.

Mr John Stephen Agbenyo, Executive Director of Savana Signatures said “we believe it’s time not to longer pretend but to open up about issues of our sexuality” hence the forum.

GNA