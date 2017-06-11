By Samuel Osei-Frempong Tema, June 11, GNA - The Abibiman Foundation has appealed to operators of bars and eateries at the Sakumono beach to desist from disposing off refuse anyhow to make the stretch appealing. The Sakumo beach enclave popularly known as Titanic beach is a fast growing tourism avenue which is bedevilled with hash and negative human impacts. In an interview with the Gha

Tema, June 11, GNA - The Abibiman Foundation has appealed to operators of bars and eateries at the Sakumono beach to desist from disposing off refuse anyhow to make the stretch appealing.

The Sakumo beach enclave popularly known as Titanic beach is a fast growing tourism avenue which is bedevilled with hash and negative human impacts.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Tema, Mr Bob Amiteye, Coordinator of the foundation’s environmental unit, said refuse were being plied along the stretch because there were no bins and no designated refuse collector.

“There are no trash bins at vantage points and the best they do is to gather some of the rubbish and burn leaving the residue to be washed into the ocean,” he said.

According to him,” It is sad to note that there is open defecation at the beach. Shop owners have no place of convenience let alone to make one available to patrons. We need to protect our beaches and have working systems.

One would wonder how such spaces at the beach would be given out without a plan to harmonize business with a sustainable environmental regime.”

Mr Amiteye called for the provision of a centralized effective washroom facility which would also bring about comfort to patrons and raise revenue for the state.

“A campaign on beach littering ought to be initiated in full scale. Fire safety measures which are also vital for a preventive fire approach and its management should be in place,” he said.

According to him, arrangement for waste management system in itself is an avenue for employment and businesses to grow.

“On this day, the Abibiman Foundation wishes to call on the Tema Metropolitan Assembly, the traditional authorities and the central government to address these concerns for a sustainable living and development.

As we connect daily with nature, we have a collective responsibility to be environmental conscious. Let's protect our environment and save the oceans,” he said.

