Accra, Oct. 26, GNA - Nana Yeboah, Head of Group Business Alternative Solutions, Saham Life Insurance, on Thursday made a donation of an undisclosed sum of money to the leadership of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), in support of the pending 23rd GJA Awards to be held on Saturday.

Mrs Linda Asante Adjei, Vice President of the GJA, received the donation on behalf of the GJA, and expressed the organisation’s immense appreciation towards the gesture.

She said it was the GJA’s hope that the good relations between the two organisations would improve with the passing of the years.

In a brief chat with the Ghana News Agency, Mr. Yeboah said the donation was in furtherance of the company’s long-standing relations with the GJA.

He said currently, Saham Life Insurance had a group welfare policy for the GJA, which had been taken up by the executive membership of the GJA.

Nana Yeboah said by the policy, all members of the GJA who were in good standing of the organisation and their families were protected in the event of death, permanent injury, hospitalisation, marriages and child birth.

GNA