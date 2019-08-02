news, story, article

By Florence Afriyie Mensah, GNA

Kumasi, Aug. 02, GNA – The Rotary club of Kumasi-East has since 2016, committed a total of GHȼ2.4 million to providing basic social amenities to improve the lives of people in rural communities.

The projects include; potable drinking water, construction of school blocks, health facilities and care services, especially in the control and treatment of Poliomyelitis, Malaria and Cervical Cancers.

Mr Francis Tettey-Ahwah, the newly- elected President of the Club, who made this known said the aim was to help improve the living conditions of people in the beneficiary rural communities.

Speaking at the handing-over ceremony of the Club in Kumasi, he said the Club under its “Project Peanut Butter” constructed boreholes and supported malnourished children in some rural communities in the Ashanti Region.

Mr Tettey-Ahwah said the Club would continue to intensify awareness creation campaign on cervical cancer, adding that, they would soon receive delivery vans from Rotary International, to undertake free health screening exercises in rural communities.

The exercise, which targets 10 selected schools in Ashanti will also provide vaccines to the pupils and students.

The Club would soon commence the construction of a six-unit classroom block for the Konongo-Odumasi community.

It is also in talks with the Kumasi city authorities for permission to mount billboards and bus stops at vantage points with Rotary Club identity to establish their strong presence in the Ashanti Region.

The Rotary Club, he said, championed the eradication of Poliomyelitis worldwide and aiming to eradicate Malaria and poverty, in the long term.

Among the elected executive members who are ushered into office for the 2019/2020 Rotary year were Mr. Francis Tettey-Ahwah, the President, Mrs. Charity Adjei-Danquah, Secretary, Mr. George Fuseni, Treasurer, Mr. Prince Ofori Attah-Nyarko, Sergeant at Arms, Mr. Richard Antwi, Club Administrator, and Nana Kofi Ayesu-Boahene, Public Image.

Others were; Mrs. Sharon Afriyie Ofori-Kuragu, as Foundation, Mr. Kennedy Frimpong project Officer, Mr. Kwame Kyeremateng Mensah-Aborampah, New Generation, Mr. Rudolph Kantum Adageba, Membership Director and Mr. Anthony Osei-Poku, Club Trainer.

GNA