By Kingsley Sosu Mintah, GNA



Kumasi, Dec 23, GNA - The National Road Safety Commission (NRSC) has urged road users to heed safety education to prevent road crash fatalities during the Yuletide.

Mr. Samuel Obeng Asiamah, the Ashanti Regional Manager of the Commission, said road traffic regulations should be respected.

He expressed discomfort with the high number of people often killed on the roads, in the Christmas period.

He noted that this could be avoided if drivers became more careful and did away with speeding.

He was speaking at a road safety education campaign organized by the Commission in Kumasi.

He said the NRSC was collaborating with the Police Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) to check the recklessness and indiscipline on the roads.

The two, were united in their determination to maintain strong presence and visibility to strop drivers from doing the wrong things and endangering the lives of travelers and pedestrians, he added.

Mr. Asiamah said they were also reaching out to everybody – visiting the churches and mosques, schools and lorry terminals to educate and encourage the people to find space to contribute to the effort at making the roads safe.

Their campaign was also targeting motorbike riders as they accounted for high percentage of the crashes.

Out of the 1,500 road crashes reported in the region, this year, 400 involved motorbikes.

Mr. Asiamah underlined the resolve of the Commission to promote positive road user behavior.

GNA