Ho, Oct. 25, GNA - The Volta Region has recorded a decrease in road crashes in the third quarter of 2018 compared to the same period in 2017.

Statistics from the Regional office of the National Road Safety Commission (NRSC) indicate that a total of 126 cases were recorded this year as against 133 last year representing a decrease of 5.26 per cent.

The Region also recorded decrease in vehicles involved in various crashes from 209 to 189 representing a decrease of 9.56 per cent.

However, motorbike crashes increased from 60 over the same period last year to 70 recorded cases, this year, representing a 16.67 per cent increase, but with a decrease in pedestrian knockdowns from 36 persons 27 persons representing a decrease of 25 per cent.

A total of 28 people were reported killed in the third quarter of 2018, as against 37 last year, representing a decrease of 24.32 per cent.

There was a 42 per cent decrease in injuries, as the third quarter of this year recorded 128 injuries against 223 within the same period last year.

